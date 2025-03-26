Troops arrest two suspects over killing of Catholic priest

FILE IMAGE

Troops of the special military task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have arrested two suspected killers of Rev. Fr Sylvester Okechukwu.

This is contained in a statement issued by Maj. Samson Zhakom, the media officer of OPSH, on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okechukwu, a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Kafachan, Kaduna State, was abducted on March 4, at about 9:15 p.m.

Okechukwu, who was abducted at his residence in Tachira, Kaura Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, was later found dead on March 5.

Zhakom said that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday following a raid troops conducted in a settlement in the Warsa-Piti community of Lere LGA in the state.

“The suspects were arrested following a raid on the prime suspect’s hideout located at a Ruga settlement in Warsa-Piti community, Lere LGA of Kaduna State.

“During the preliminary investigation, the prime suspect, a 33-year-old man, confessed to having been contracted by another man, living in the same house with the slain priest, to kidnap him.

“Troops in a follow-up operation arrested the suspect at Agwan Sarki, Tachira, in Kaura LGA.

“The suspects are in custody undergoing further interrogation,” he said.

The media officer said that investigations were still ongoing to unravel the whereabouts of the remaining persons who participated in the heinous crime. (NAN)