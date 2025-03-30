Tragedy as Nigerian boxer Olanrewaju collapses, dies during fight

The boxing world is in mourning following the tragic passing of former National and West African light-heavyweight champion, Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, who died after collapsing during a fight in Ghana on Saturday.

Olanrewaju was competing against Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena when he suddenly lost consciousness.

Reports indicate that he was ahead on points before the unfortunate incident occurred.

A widely circulated video on social media captures the moment he collapsed in the ring, further shocking fans and the boxing community.

Olanrewaju, a highly respected figure in Nigerian boxing, held both National and West African light-heavyweight titles during his career.

His contributions to the sport have been widely recognized, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, fans, and sports officials who remember him for his dedication and impact on boxing in Nigeria and across West Africa.