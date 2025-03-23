Traffic Obstruction: Lagos taskforce impounds 108 Keke Marwa, Korope buses

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Taskforce has impounded 108 commercial tricycles, popularly known as Keke Marwa, and mini-buses (Korope) for various traffic violations during an enforcement operation in Alimosho and Abule-Egba areas of the state.

The sting operation, carried out over the weekend, targeted areas including Jakande Gate along Ikotun-Isolo Road, Command Road, Omi Ata, and Ekoro Road in Abule-Egba. It was part of ongoing efforts to restore free vehicular movement, maintain order, and ensure compliance with Lagos State traffic laws.

Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adetayo Akerele, who led the operation, stated that commercial drivers had turned highways into illegal bus stops, garages, and parking lots. He also noted that the roads had become hubs for illegal roadside trading, including the sale of Paraga (local gin and unprocessed liquor).

“These activities have been causing severe traffic congestion, affecting both motorists and pedestrians,” Akerele said.

According to him, the enforcement exercise was initiated in response to public complaints received through the agency’s Surveillance and Monitoring for Compliance Mechanism. The operation covered major traffic bottlenecks, particularly in the Alimosho axis, addressing issues such as illegal parking on kerbs and walkways, as well as road obstructions.

“The successful clearance of these areas has significantly improved traffic flow, bringing relief to residents and commuters,” Akerele added.

He emphasized that the operation would be extended to other affected areas across the state as part of ongoing efforts to sustain order and improve traffic conditions.

Akerele further warned commercial drivers and motorists to comply with Lagos State traffic laws, stating that violators would face legal consequences.

“No fewer than 108 Keke Marwa and Korope were impounded during the raid, and all will be charged to court accordingly,” he vowed.

Residents and motorists have already noticed the impact of the operation. The previously congested roads, which were almost impassable from 5:30 AM to 4:30 PM, are now free for vehicular movement and pedestrians.

One motorist, Mr. Tayo Ajenifuja, expressed his relief, saying: “This is a new lease of life for us. It’s long overdue. The constant gridlock caused by these Korope and Keke drivers, along with illegally parked vehicles on walkways, is finally gone. We can now move freely without hindrance, breathing a fresh sigh of relief.”