Traffic Laws: Lagos Govt clarifies controversy over speed limit cameras

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

…Says Public Sensitization on Enforcement Continues

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has clarified the deployment of speed limit cameras, stating that enforcement is currently active on only two major highways, contrary to reports circulating that nine locations are affected.

The clarification comes amid public outcry and controversy, with many motorists and residents alleging that the initiative is primarily a revenue-generation scheme, rather than a road safety measure.

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, in partnership with Huawei Technologies, recently introduced four new Intelligent Transport System (ITS) sites to monitor speed violations and improve traffic management. The government also announced plans to install 3,000 e-police and speed limit cameras across the state to enhance enforcement.

At a press briefing last Thursday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated that the new ITS checkpoint sites are designed to detect over-speeding, a major cause of road accidents.

“One checkpoint is located at Alapere, Ogudu Road, with a speed limit of 80km/h, while the other is installed at Nitel, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, with a speed limit of 60km/h,” Osiyemi said.

Additionally, two e-police monitoring stations have been installed at Allen Avenue Junction and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road to track various traffic infractions, including:

Running red lights

Illegal U-turns

Reverse driving on highways

Osiyemi urged motorists to comply with traffic laws, warning that violators would face penalties, including:

₦20,000 fine for running a red light

₦50,000 fine for exceeding speed limits

He emphasized that enforcement has already commenced, with offenders receiving SMS notifications from the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) detailing their violations and corresponding fines.

“This system is not meant to be punitive but to encourage responsible driving and reduce accidents. The goal is simple: to save lives, protect property, and create an orderly transportation environment,” he stressed.

The event was attended by Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, representatives from Huawei Technologies, and other government officials.

Despite the government’s assurances, many Lagos residents and motorists have expressed concerns over the motives behind the initiative. Some see it as a safety measure, while others believe it is a revenue-generation strategy.

A resident, Mr. Sola Alabi, argued that for the system to be effective, it must be fair and unbiased in tracking violations.

“If cameras are deployed, they should capture violations from all vehicles—private and commercial. Exempting certain groups could weaken enforcement and create safety concerns,” he said.

Another motorist, Mr. Francis Akinola, questioned whether the cameras were installed for road safety or revenue collection.

“Governments worldwide use traffic fines as revenue sources, but the focus should be on road safety, not just making money,” he stated.

Similarly, Mrs. Grace Abiona criticized the lack of enforcement against commercial vehicles, which she said are major culprits of reckless driving.

“They ignore Danfo (commercial bus) drivers despite the dangers they pose. Most of their vehicles are rickety, and they often don’t have proper documentation,” she noted.

Abiona also questioned the speed limits imposed on some roads, pointing out that they do not align with national highway codes.

“Why should a major expressway like Apapa-Oshodi have a 50-60km/h limit when it should be 100km/h? This suggests it’s more about revenue than safety,” she argued.

In response, the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, Mrs. Bolanle Ogunlola, dismissed viral claims about widespread enforcement as false and misleading.

“The claims circulating on social media are incorrect. Cameras have not been deployed across all the locations listed. Enforcement is currently limited to two roads as a pilot phase before expanding to other areas,” she clarified.

She added that some traffic signposts were vandalized, contributing to the confusion.

“Speed limit cameras are only operational at selected locations for now, and motorists are advised to adhere to the set limits to avoid violations,” she said.

The Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) Director, Engr. Akin-George Fashola, confirmed that the government plans to install approximately 3,000 e-police and speed limit cameras across the state to improve traffic enforcement.

Fashola noted that speed cameras have already been installed at:

Third Mainland Bridge – Alapere – Ogudu Road (80km/h inbound Alausa, 60km/h inbound Iyana Oworo)

Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way (60km/h)

He also clarified that commercial vehicles are not exempted, stating that an average of 50 commercial buses are apprehended daily for various violations.

“All vehicles, including commercial buses, are subject to these regulations. There are no exemptions,” he affirmed.

To enhance efficiency, the VIS has introduced an online roadworthiness recertification system, allowing vehicle owners to renew their roadworthiness certificates online without visiting a VIS office.

Additionally, an auto-verification service has been introduced for buyers of used vehicles, providing a detailed vehicle history to help them make informed decisions.

The Lagos State Government has reiterated that speed limit cameras are designed to enhance road safety, not generate revenue. However, public skepticism remains high, with many residents calling for greater transparency and fairness in enforcement.

With the planned expansion of the camera system, motorists are urged to stay informed, comply with traffic regulations, and drive responsibly to avoid penalties.