Top 10 countries with the highest female employment

File image: Photo by Remy Gieling on Unsplash

Women’s participation in the workforce varies across the globe, influenced by cultural norms, economic policies, legislative frameworks, female employment, and the policies of different countries.

In this article, per rankings from Insider Monkey are ten countries where women have the highest labour force participation rates.

10. Moldova

Female Labor Force Participation Rate: 72.2%



Moldova boasts a high rate of female labor force participation. However, young women often face barriers when entering the job market due to entrenched gender norms that emphasize domestic roles over professional ambitions. While legislative measures have been introduced to promote workplace gender equality, enforcement remains a challenge.

9. Kenya

Female Labor Force Participation Rate: 72.2%



In recent years, Kenya has made notable strides in increasing women’s workforce participation, largely driven by improved access to education and economic opportunities. However, gender disparities persist, with women still struggling against wage gaps, limited access to formal employment, and cultural norms that favor men in certain industries.

8. Liberia

Female Labor Force Participation Rate: 72.4%



Women play a crucial role in Liberia’s agricultural sector, where they make up about 80% of the workforce and contribute to 93% of food crop production. Despite their dominance in agriculture, access to essential resources such as land, financing, and farming inputs remains a significant challenge.

7. Angola

Female Labor Force Participation Rate: 72.8%



According to the Women, Business, and the Law 2023 report, Angola scored 79.4 out of 100, surpassing the regional average in Sub-Saharan Africa. The country excels in areas such as women’s freedom of movement, entrepreneurship, and property rights. However, challenges remain, particularly regarding wage equality, post-maternity employment, and pension benefits.

6. Ethiopia

Female Labor Force Participation Rate: 74.8%



Ethiopia’s industrial parks and foreign investments have created numerous job opportunities for women. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 86,000 people were employed in these parks, with women accounting for 80% of the workforce. However, studies suggest that increased employment has not necessarily translated into greater political representation for women.

5. Tanzania

Female Labor Force Participation Rate: 77.1%



Women form a significant portion of Tanzania’s workforce, especially in agriculture, where they constitute over 75% of laborers. However, pay disparities and challenges in land ownership continue to hinder economic equality. A 2014 study revealed that Tanzanian women work an average of 432 minutes daily, with 238 minutes unpaid—far exceeding the unpaid labor time of men.

4. Mozambique

Female Labor Force Participation Rate: 78.4%



Over 80% of working women in Mozambique are employed in agriculture, while only 3% work in industry. USAID’s Engendering Utilities initiative partnered with Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) to address gender imbalances in employment. Despite these efforts, women still represent only 18% of EDM’s workforce, with minimal presence in technical and leadership roles.

3. Burundi

Female Labor Force Participation Rate: 78.8%



Cultural norms in Burundi have gradually evolved to support women’s economic participation. Government policies promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment have further facilitated their entry into various sectors. Additionally, economic necessity often drives women into employment to support their families, and education initiatives have played a vital role in equipping them with marketable skills.

2. Madagascar

Female Labor Force Participation Rate: 82.6%



Many working women in Madagascar are classified as contributing family workers—a category that highlights limited access to formal employment opportunities. Gender wage gaps remain significant, with men earning 28.9% more than women. Furthermore, societal challenges such as intimate partner violence (affecting 41% of women) and child marriage (impacting 38.8% of women aged 20-24) restrict women’s economic and social advancement.

1. Solomon Islands

Female Labor Force Participation Rate: 82.7%



The Solomon Islands lead the world in female workforce participation, thanks in part to initiatives like the Waka Mere program. This effort has driven improvements in workplace safety, leadership opportunities for women, and overall job satisfaction. As a result, companies reported a 20% rise in employee confidence in grievance mechanisms, and 80% of female leadership trainees received promotions or expanded responsibilities.

