TMG, CSOs to drag Rivers sole administrator to court over unlawful spending

Ibas

…Tasks Ibas to Stop Unauthorized Use of Rivers’ Funds

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt – The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Rivers State have announced plans to take Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (rtd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, to court over the unlawful spending of state funds.

The groups demanded an immediate halt to the Sole Administrator’s spending, stressing that he has no legal authority to utilize Rivers State’s funds without an approved budget.

At a joint press briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday, TMG Rivers Coordinator, Barr. Nathaniel Akporuvweku, condemned the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State and the appointment of a Sole Administrator.

“There has been widespread condemnation of this act, yet President Bola Tinubu has refused to take corrective action,” Akporuvweku said.

He noted that no provision of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) was suspended to justify the declaration of a State of Emergency or the appointment of a Sole Administrator in any Nigerian state.

“Together with other concerned civil society organizations, we express deep concern over the state of emergency rule declared in Rivers State by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

“This declaration, later approved by the National Assembly, resulted in the suspension of the elected Governor, his Deputy, and the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Since then, Nigerians across various sectors, including civil society groups, institutions, and the Nigerian Bar Association, have condemned the action.”

Akporuvweku further questioned the legality of Vice Admiral Ibas’s appointment, emphasizing that the governance structure of Nigerian states is clearly defined in Section 176 of the Constitution.

“No provision in the Constitution grants powers to a sole administrator to govern any state. The Sole Administrator must adopt a neutral and apolitical approach to avoid worsening the crisis and undermining the peace process.”

The TMG Coordinator stressed that Vice Admiral Ibas has no constitutional backing to spend Rivers State’s money.

“The ongoing political instability is distressing for the people of Rivers State and investors. The perceived partiality of the Sole Administrator in handling this crisis is alarming.

“TMG and its partners condemn several actions taken by the Sole Administrator, including:

Appointment of individuals to key positions, including Secretary to the State Government (SSG), without due process.

Unauthorized spending of Rivers State’s funds without proper approval.

Covert investigations into the suspended Governor, as recently disclosed by the former Head of Service.”

The civil society groups vowed to seek legal redress to stop the Sole Administrator from further violating the Constitution.

“Unauthorized spending of Rivers’ money must stop. The Sole Administrator cannot continue to spend without due process.

“Approaching the court is the legal remedy available when constitutional violations occur. We will take legal action to restrain him from unconstitutional acts,”* Akporuvweku stated.