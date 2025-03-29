Tinubu’s vision, dedication to Nigeria inspiring – Akpabio

FILE IMAGE

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described President Bola Tinubu’s vision and dedication to Nigeria as inspiring.

Akpabio said this on Saturday in Abuja in a congratulatory message personally signed by him on the occasion of Tinubu’s 73rd birthday anniversary.

He described the president’s passion for Nigeria’s progress as contagious.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of my family and constituents, the Senate and entire National Assembly, I wish you a happy 73rd birthday.

“Today marks a significant milestone in your life, and I am honoured to celebrate with you.

“Your leadership, vision and dedication to our great nation are truly inspiring.

“As Senate President, I have had the privilege of working closely with you, and I must say that your passion for Nigeria’s progress is contagious,” he said.

The Senate President said that Tinubu had pursued a political career marked by a strong commitment to progressive democratic principles and the uncanny courage in tackling authoritarian regimes.

He said that as the president of Nigeria in the last two years, Tinubu had demonstrated astute leadership, as he advocated for democratic values and bold economic reforms that had started to yield dividends.

“With you in the driving seat, Nigeria is in safe hands and Nigerians could not have made a better choice in 2023.

“As you mark this special day in this period of Ramadan, I pray that the Almighty Allah grants you continued wisdom, strength and good health to steer our nation towards greater heights.

“Please accept my warmest congratulations and happy birthday, Mr President,” Akpabio said.