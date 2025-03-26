Tinubu’s son, Seyi, Health Minister, Emenike for UNIZIK honorary degree

Seyi Tinubu

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- The son of President Bola Tinubu, Oluwaseyi Tinubu, Minister of Health, Dr Ali Pate and a businessman, Chief Chika Emenike, are to be awarded honorary degrees at the 19th convocation ceremony tomorrow.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, disclosed this during a press briefing ahead of the convocation ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor said the three men were selected because of their track record and the impact they have made in the university and the society at large.

Ikechebelu also said the institution will be graduating 8,157 students for the 2023/2024 academic session for both the undergraduate and postgraduate students.

According to him, adequate arrangements for the successful hosting of the ceremony have now been concluded, assuring students and visitors of adequate security throughout the period of the convocation ceremony.

He said: “Last year, the institution passed through several challenges and we thank President Bola Tinubu, for the stability the institution is enjoying today.

“UNIZIK is noted for excellence and we have been taking it in three spheres namely, academic excellence, infrastructural excellence and administrative excellence. My job as a Vice-Chancellor is to create an enabling environment for staff and students to excel.

“Our staff and students are happy because we have been meeting their needs. This is a public university owned by the federal government and we are running it with the mindset of productivity, but what has changed since I took over is the mindset of productivity. Everybody now is focused on productivity.

“We have been challenged by vandalism and scrap scavengers, but our internal security is living up to their responsibility of securing the school. We have digitalized most of our activities, these are the things we have achieved and we are still going to do more. UNIZIK is back to its good times.”

The acting vice-chancellor also lamented the huge electricity bills that come to the school on a monthly basis, adding that with internal mechanism, a lot has been achieved to curb leakages and wastage.

“The school now has steady electricity supply. We receive about N 80 million to N100million electricity bills because we are on Band A. It was difficult for the university to shoulder this responsibility alone and so, we partner with those who offer services in the institution and that has been a succour for us,” Ikechebelu.