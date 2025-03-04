Tinubu’s reforms have paved way for APC in Delta — Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege

Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has said that the success of President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms and internal restructuring as well as widespread discontent with the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori administration’s failures have paved the way for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be booted out of Delta State in 2027.

Omo-Agege said the All Progressives Congress (APC) which now controls the three senatorial seats in the state is primed to take over the state.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Koko, Warri North, Omo-Agege reflected on the APC’s narrow loss in the 2023 governorship election, vowing to unseat the ruling PDP in 2027. “We came so close in 2023, but fell short by whiskers,” he said. “However, we’ve learned from our mistakes and are now more determined than ever to win Delta State for the APC.”

Rallying supporters at the meeting, Omo-Agege addressed post-election grievances and rejected the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of 4,000 votes for APC and 10,000 for PDP in Warri North, alleging systemic rigging by PDP. “Our votes were organic; theirs were products of writing,” he charged, recalling the PDP’s dubious record of delivering 68,000 votes in the area.

Senator Omo-Agege defended President Tinubu’s economic reforms, highlighting the removal of fuel subsidies and exchange rate unification. While acknowledging the initial hiccups, he framed the measures as crucial for Nigeria’s and Delta State’s future development. “Although increased fuel, food, and forex prices came with challenges, President Tinubu’s wise decision-making will yield a better future,” Omo-Agege stated.

He noted that Delta State now receives more funds, as President Tinubu channels savings to states beyond Abuja. This, he said he believes, will have a transformative impact, tying the APC’s 2027 prospects to the president’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The Delta State APC leader acknowledged strategic mistakes in response to stakeholders’ criticism, including the failure to integrate new members, which led to the alienation of some loyalists. “We’ve paid the price for this oversight,” he admitted. “I should have fostered a stronger bond between old and new members. That error had significant consequences.”

He urged PDP members to defect, describing the ruling party as a “sinking ship” on the brink of collapse. While acknowledging that APC faces similar unity challenges, he downplayed internal friction as “growing pains” ahead of 2027. “Post-congress disputes are not unique to us; even the PDP is grappling with internal conflicts,” he added.

The leader criticised members who boycotted polls due to grievances, labeling it self-sabotage. “Why stay home? Vote first, defend your votes, and then resolve issues. By staying away, we all lose,” he said, lamenting missed opportunities to secure seats in Asaba, stressing that “the 2027 demands unity. We must put aside divisions between old and new members and work together towards a common goal.”

Reiterating claims of being “robbed” of victory in the 2023 governorship election and Supreme Court ruling, Omo-Agege projected optimism, asserting that Tinubu’s policies would stabilise the economy by 2027, making APC the “natural choice” for voters seeking “democratic dividends.”