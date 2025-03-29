Tinubu’s purposeful leadership boosts fight against terrorism – CDS pledges military’s loyalty

President Bola Tinubu

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, felicitates with President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.

Musa, in his message on Saturday, reaffirmed the military’s unwavering loyalty and commitment to the President’s vision of a safer nation where citizens and businesses can thrive.

He acknowledged that Tinubu’s leadership had significantly contributed to the successes recorded by the Armed Forces in combating insurgency, terrorism, economic sabotage, and other criminal activities.

“These achievements would not have been possible without your immense guidance and purposeful leadership.

“As you celebrate, we are confident that the Almighty will continue to guide, protect, and bless you with sound health and wisdom to steer the nation forward,” he prayed.

He further pledged the military’s continued dedication to its constitutional responsibilities, ensuring peace and security across the country.

“The recent boost in troop morale is a direct result of your relentless efforts in providing the necessary funding, incentives, and equipment to enhance our fight against the enemies of Nigeria,” he added.

“On this special day, we celebrate and appreciate your immense sacrifice and unwavering commitment to building a peaceful, united, and prosperous nation.

“We pray that the Almighty continues to strengthen and preserve you and your family as you shoulder the enormous responsibility of leading our dear country.”

“Once again, congratulations and happy birthday, Your Excellency,” Musa concluded.