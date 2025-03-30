Tinubu’s love for Nigeria unmistakable – Momoh

Abubakar Momoh

…Says restive Niger Delta now breathes with renewed optimism

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh has felicitated with President Bola Tinubu as he mark his 73rd birthday, saying that the President’s love for Nigeria is unmistakable.

The Minister also said that President Tinubu’s pragmatic leadership, his commitment to peacebuilding and inclusive dialogue, has made once-restive Niger Delta region to breathe with renewed optimism.

Engr. Momoh in a birthday tribute to the President, titled: “A salute to visionary statesmanship,” lauded Tinubu on what he described as “many people-centered reforms, social investment programs, and infrastructure-focused initiatives.”

He said: “Building on existing regional development frameworks, your administration has taken a decisive and unprecedented step by ensuring that each of the six geo-political zones now has a dedicated development commission, a visionary move that reflects your commitment to balanced growth, equity, and national cohesion.

“In just under two years in office, Your Excellency has rekindled the spirit of national unity and purpose through the bold execution of your Renewed Hope Agenda. With remarkable energy and a tireless work ethic that defies age, you have proven that true leadership is about service, service rooted in compassion, strategic thinking, and a clear moral compass.

“Your love for the Nigerian people is unmistakable, evident in the many people-centered reforms, social investment programs, and infrastructure-focused initiatives championed under your Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Through this strategic expansion, you have deepened the reach of federal development efforts, strengthened institutional presence in historically underserved areas, and laid the groundwork for sustainable transformation across all regions. These commissions now stand as pillars of renewed hope, helping to shape a more inclusive and prosperous future for every Nigerian.

“Your Excellency, the calming of long-standing tensions in the Niger Delta under your leadership speaks volumes of your deft understanding of our nation’s complexities and your commitment to peacebuilding and inclusive dialogue.

“The once-restive region now breathes with renewed optimism, thanks to your strategic engagement, responsive governance, and clear efforts to uplift local economies.

“At 73, you embody the rare blend of seasoned wisdom and youthful dynamism. Your vision has brought direction where there was drift, and your decisive leadership has steadied the course of our nation in uncertain times. You have given Nigerians not just hope, but a reason to believe again.

“As we celebrate your life today, we also celebrate the renaissance you are engineering for Nigeria — a legacy of unity, development, and opportunity that generations will remember.”