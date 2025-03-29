TinubuAt73: May God keep you strong for Nigerians – Obidike prays

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks his 73rd birthday, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, has offered heartfelt prayers for God’s continued strength and guidance for the President.

Obidike’s message reflects the high regard and confidence Nigerians have in Tinubu’s leadership, acknowledging his commitment to good governance, economic growth, and national well-being.

“May God grant you continued strength, wisdom, and guidance as you lead Nigeria toward a brighter future,” Obidike prayed, calling on all Nigerians to join him in prayers for the President’s continued health and success.

As the nation celebrates Tinubu’s 73rd birthday, his remarkable life of service and dedication remains a source of inspiration, encouraging Nigerians to strive for a stronger and more prosperous future.