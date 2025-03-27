Tinubu to reopen Abuja’s International Conference Centre in May

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: As part of activities marking his second anniversary in office, President Bola Tinubu will in May this year reopen the International Conference Centre ICC which was shut down in May last year over poor maintenance.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT disclosed this on Thursday during an inspection of the centre and other ongoing projects across the FCT.

The inspection covered the rehabilitation of the International Conference Centre (ICC), the development of Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way) and its interchanges, and the Arterial Road N16 and access roads to the Judges Quarters in Katampe District. The Minister expressed profound satisfaction with the progress and quality of work observed across all sites.

The minister expressed confidence in the timely completion of the ICC rehabilitation by the contractor anticipating its re-opening by May.

He said; “What we are trying to do now is that it is no longer going to be business as usual. You know what happened the last time that it was given out to one Senator who was making money and tried to destroy that edifice. When we finish the rehabilitation, we are going to have a maintenance contract with Julius Berger where we will pay them and they will be maintaining the place”.

Similarly, the FCT Minister noted the positive progress on the Arterial Road N20 interchanges being undertaken by Gilmor, and the connecting roads to the Judges Quarters in Katampe by CGC, expecting their inauguration during the anniversary period.

Additionally, he announced the planned commissioning of satellite town road projects in Kwali, Gwagwalada, and Bwari Area Councils.

He acknowledged the support of President Tinubu, emphasizing that the Presidents encouragement drove developments in the FCT. The Minister said, “ Indeed I am very happy and I thank Mr. President for the support given to us and the encouragement for us to achieve this. It’s not easy”.

The Minister addressed funding concerns for the ongoing projects, confirming the utilization of the 2024 budget and the submission of the 2025 budget to the National Assembly which will ensure continued financial support for these initiatives.

“I have sent our 2025 budget as approved by the FCT Executive Committee and we will know by today or tomorrow if Mr President will have transmitted our 2025 budget to the National Assembly. Already the 2024 budget will expire in June and so the funds we have for these projects in 2024 are still being used and by the time the 2025 budget is passed we know that we won’t have problems of funding”, the Minister explained.