President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency said on Thursday that President Bola Tinubu would mark his 73rd birthday on Friday with a special prayer at the Abuja National Mosque.

The President’s 73rd birthday comes up on Saturday, March 29.

A statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said Tinubu has solicited all citizens to pray for divine guidance, unity, and healing for the country.

According to the statement, President Tinubu will dedicate his 73rd birthday to spiritual reflection and supplication for Nigeria’s continued peace, progress, and prosperity.

The statement read: “Ahead of his 73rd birthday on Saturday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, will join fellow Muslims at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday for a special prayer session for the nation.

“He will also use this occasion to thank God for preserving and supporting him in the onerous task of piloting the nation’s affairs.

“President Tinubu’s birthday coincides with the holy month of Ramadan and comes two months before his administration’s second anniversary.

“On this significant day, the President will dedicate himself to spiritual reflection and supplication for Nigeria’s continued peace, progress, and prosperity.

“Choosing a prayer session reflects President Tinubu’s dedication to Nigeria’s spiritual and moral well-being and his commitment to seeking divine guidance, insight, and strength in leadership. He believes collective prayer is a powerful tool for guiding the nation toward progress and harmony.

“President Tinubu invites the public to join the prayer session in spirit by offering prayers at their places of worship or wherever they may be, reinforcing a nationwide commitment to unity and shared destiny.

“He expresses profound gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support and goodwill as his administration works tirelessly to advance economic reforms, strengthen national security, and expand opportunities for all citizens.”

The President was also quoted as saying: “I am deeply thankful to Allah for the gift of life and the privilege to serve this great nation. As I mark another birthday and look forward to our second anniversary, my heart is filled with Renewed Hope for Nigeria. I urge all citizens to pray for divine guidance, unity, and healing for our land. Together, we shall overcome challenges and build a nation where every citizen thrives.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to consolidating democratic gains, fostering economic recovery, and promoting national cohesion.

President Tinubu encouraged citizens to remain steadfast in believing in Nigeria’s destiny as a beacon of hope in Africa.

Vanguard News