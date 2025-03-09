Tinubu Tax: NLC, Afenifere, ACF, Ohanaeze, 196 others flood NASS with memoranda

Senate postpones debate on state of emergency in Rivers

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Federal Government’s ambitious effort to overhaul the nation’s tax laws has moved a step closer to reality following the submission of over 200 memoranda by diverse stakeholders to the Senate and House of Representatives.

The National Assembly’s public hearings, which saw the participation of various interest groups, marked a pivotal moment in the country’s quest to reform its tax system.

Held to discuss the proposed tax reforms, the public hearing attracted contributions from a broad spectrum of individuals and organizations.

These included government agencies, private sector players, civil society groups, and tax professionals, all offering their perspectives on how to reshape the country’s tax framework.

A primary focus of the discussions was on striking a balance between fostering economic growth, improving revenue generation, and addressing the concerns of citizens and businesses alike.

Diverse Stakeholder Voices

The hearings revealed a range of opinions on the tax reform bills, with many stakeholders providing constructive feedback aimed at improving the proposals. In total, the House of Representatives alone received 54 memoranda, underscoring the wide-reaching interest and varying perspectives on the issue.

The bills, which aim to modernize the country’s tax laws, have sparked both support and opposition.

While government representatives and economists emphasized that the reforms would help reduce the budget deficit, improve tax compliance, and streamline collection processes, critics raised concerns about the potential negative effects on small businesses and middle-class citizens.

The proposed adjustments to the Value Added Tax (VAT) and income tax brackets were particularly contentious, with some arguing that these changes might place undue strain on vulnerable sectors of the economy.

Balancing Act between Growth and Fairness

The hearings spotlighted some key issues, including how to expand the tax base without increasing rates or overburdening individuals and businesses.

Stakeholders such as the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) advocated for a simplified tax system to ease compliance, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

They also called for lower corporate taxes to boost investment and job creation.

Similarly, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) highlighted the need to incentivize local production, urging the government to avoid increasing taxes on raw materials and other inputs, which could lead to higher production costs and stifle local industries.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), representing workers, voiced concerns about the potential impact of the reforms on low-income earners.

It called for a progressive tax system that ensures higher-income individuals and corporations shoulder a larger share of the tax burden, protecting ordinary workers from additional financial strain.

Civil Society and Sector-Specific Interests

Several civil society organizations (CSOs), including Tax Justice Network Africa, underscored the importance of greater transparency and accountability within the tax system.

They also called for stronger measures to combat tax evasion, particularly among multinational corporations, and for the assurance that tax revenues would be channeled into social development programs.

Representatives from the oil and gas sector expressed concerns about the impact of the reforms on their operations, emphasizing the need for stable, predictable tax policies to remain competitive in the global market. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) focused on the importance of clarity in the legal framework surrounding the proposed changes to avoid confusion and potential legal disputes.

Other stakeholders, including the Alumni Association of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative, the Centre for African Policy Research Advisory, and Project Sprint, also made significant contributions.

While the Legislative Mentorship Initiative praised the reforms as a strategic blueprint for the nation’s economic future, it urged policymakers to consider the reforms’ impact on vulnerable populations.

The Centre for African Policy Research Advisory stressed the need for Nigerians to have a say in the implementation process, while Project Sprint raised concerns about the potential impact of the VAT adjustments on economic activity and labor supply.

What Lies Ahead?

As the National Assembly reviews the memoranda and carefully weighs the feedback from various stakeholders, the proposed tax reforms remain a work in progress.

The aim is to pass legislation later this year that will overhaul the country’s tax system to promote economic growth, reduce inequality, and increase government revenue.

Although there is broad consensus on the necessity of tax reforms, the specifics of how these reforms should be implemented remain a source of debate.

Lawmakers are tasked with navigating these differing views and balancing the concerns of multiple groups to create a tax system that is equitable, sustainable, and growth-friendly.

With key decisions still to be made, all eyes are now on the National Assembly as it works to craft tax policies that will shape the country’s economic future. How policymakers choose to reconcile the diverse interests and perspectives will ultimately determine the success of the tax reforms.

In the coming months, as deliberations continue, stakeholders are hopeful that the final reform package will meet the needs of both businesses and individuals, while also positioning Nigeria for greater economic stability and growth.