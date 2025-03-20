Tinubu saved Rivers from anarchy with emergency rule – Ex-Deputy Speaker

President Bola Tinubu.

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State, stating that it prevented the state from descending into anarchy and bloodshed.

Nwuche urged the National Assembly to swiftly ratify the declaration in the interest of peace, progress, and good governance in Rivers and the country at large. He noted that the prolonged political crisis, which lasted over a year, had severely impacted governance and economic stability in the oil-rich state.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Nwuche lamented that investors were leaving Rivers in large numbers due to the instability, pushing the state into near paralysis. He commended Tinubu’s decisive action, saying it demonstrated proactive leadership in preventing further escalation of the crisis.

“The declaration and appointment of a Sole Administrator show that the President is not one to sit idly and watch any part of the country burn,” Nwuche said.

He expressed concern over recent attacks on major oil installations by criminals, describing the incidents as unacceptable. He called on political actors to seize this opportunity to resolve their differences peacefully and reduce tension in the state, while adhering to the rule of law.

Nwuche also cautioned “interlopers and political jobbers” from outside Rivers State against fueling the crisis for personal gain. He congratulated the newly appointed Sole Administrator, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ibas (retd.), urging him to prioritize peace and progress in Rivers.

“I commend President Tinubu for taking this proactive step in line with Section 305 of the Constitution. Rivers State was already on the brink of lawlessness due to the protracted political dispute. The economy was suffering, and investors were pulling out. The President courageously stepped in to rescue the state,” Nwuche stated.

He called on the National Assembly to confirm the emergency rule without delay, enabling the restoration of good governance in Rivers. He also urged political leaders to set aside their differences and prioritize the state’s stability.

“A situation where criminals resort to blowing up pipelines is unacceptable. Self-help has no place in a democracy. Rivers people have always lived in harmony, and it took collective efforts from all ethnic groups to elect the governor and members of the House of Assembly,” he added.

Nwuche appealed to residents to remain calm, go about their normal activities, and support the Sole Administrator to ensure peace and development in Rivers State.