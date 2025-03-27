Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu pay tributes to Doyin Okupe at service of songs

President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday joined other Nigerians to celebrate the life and times of a former Presidential Spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe.

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and others paid tributes to Okupe at the Service of Songs organised to honour him in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okupe, also a former Director-General of the Labour Party (LP), passed away on March 7, and will be buried on Friday in Iperu, his home town in Ogun.

In his tribute, Tinubu, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mr Tunde Rahman, said the passing of Okupe was a personal loss, though they shared different political views.

“The death of Dr Okupe is also a personal loss to the nation particularly to the political class, because Okupe was an erudite politician, a political strategist, and a communication expert.

“Last January, when Dr Okupe came to the Presidential Villa, after meeting with the President, he said that he needed to work fully for Mr President’s second term in 2027.

“And as a matter of fact, he told me that he had set up an office, he had set up a team to work for Mr President in 2027. He did this because he believed Mr President was on a redemption mission.

“He believed his policies and ideas were very timely and that he took certain decisions to save the nation.

“Dr Okupe is no more, but his ideas, his spirit will continue to live with us. So on behalf of Mr. President, I want to pray for eternal rest for the soul of Dr Okupe, “he said.

He prayed to God to comfort the family and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Also speaking, Sanwo-Olu described the passing of Okupe as a profound loss to the nation, saying the deceased was an accomplished and an astute politician.

“Dr Okupe was a distinguished statesman, a seasoned public affairs commentator, and a dedicated public servant, whose contribution to Nigeria’s political landscape spanned several decades.

“His unwavering commitment to democracy, governance, and national development earned him the respect of his colleagues and admirers across party lines.

“His voice was one of clarity, one of conviction, and always advocating for a better Nigeria. Beyond his public service, he was a dear friend of mine as well as a devoted family man, and a mentor to many, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“His strength in the face of adversity was inspiring, and his love for Nigeria was undeniable,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Other associates, friends and family members of the late Okupe, in their tributes, said that the late presidential spokesman lived a life of impact and touched many lives.

In his tribute, Mr Dewunmi Okupe, one of the deceased’s sons, described his late father as a titan, who “loved God deeply, openly and with conviction”.

He said Okupe also showed great love to his children.

“My father achieved so much in life; he impacted the nation and changed lives. He was a giant who left so many legacies behind. Instead of goodbye, we say thank you,” he said.

In his sermon, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the Pastor in Charge of Trinity House, said he had known Okupe’s family for a long time, saying the deceased saw it all, made good choices in life, though with a few mistakes.

Reading from Deuteronomy 30:15-20, the cleric said that life is about the choices that we make.

“A lot of us might have not been through what we went through if we had made good choices.

“Dr Okupe was so loving, caring, loving, humble, kind and respectful.

“I want to salute Dr Doyin Okupe and thank him for his incredibly large heart. We must seek to make right choices before departing this world,” the cleric said.

NAN reports among prominent Nigerians that attended the programme were the 2023 LP Presidential Campaign, Mr Peter Obi and his wife, Margaret.

Many old boys from Igbobi College, Okupe’s alma mater, also attended the programme.

They spoke in turns to celebrate the life and times of Okupe and also recited the school’s anthem to honour him (NAN)