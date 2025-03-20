Tinubu meets Asagba of Asagba, Obi Azinge in Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the Asagba of Asaba, Delta State, Obi Professor Epiphany Azinge, SAN, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The first class monarch came alongside some royal fathers believed to be members of the Obi-in-Council.

The visit is coming on the heels of tension in some parts of the South-South geopolitical zone as a result of the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

The President while declaring the state of emergency, announced the suspension of the Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara, his deputy and the entire members of the House of Representatives for an initial six months.

The President also appointed the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole Administrator.

Prof. Azinge is the 14th Asagba of Asaba and was crowned the Obi on 26th August 2024.