Tinubu joins Muslim faithful for Eid prayers in Abuja

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Sunday joined Muslim faithful at the National Eid Prayer Ground along Airport Road in Abuja to observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The President, who arrived the prayer ground before 9 am, was received by top government officials, religious leaders, and dignitaries that gathered in large numbers for the solemn occasion.

Among those who were at the prayer ground were Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Eid-el-Fitr, one of Islam’s most significant festivals, symbolizes the conclusion of Ramadan and is traditionally marked by prayers, acts of charity, and expressions of communal harmony.

Following the prayer session, President Tinubu is scheduled to host a Sallah homage at the presidential villa later in the day, continuing the spirit of celebration and unity associated with the festival.