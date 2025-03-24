Tinubu inaugurates academy to nurture future leaders

President Bola Tinubu on Monday inaugurated the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA) to empower young Nigerians and nurture the next generation of leaders.

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, said the academy would focus on skills development, employment, leadership and civil engagement.

This, according to him will be achieved through world-class training in digital literacy, technical skills, entrepreneurship and the creative industries.

Tinubu said his administration would ensure that the youth were equipped to compete on the global stage.

He said initiatives like the Youth Investment Fund and the Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters would provide financial support, mentorship and resources for young entrepreneurs.

“The establishment of the National Youth Development Bank will ensure access to the capital needed to turn ideas into thriving businesses,” said the President.

According to Tinubu, Nigeria is a peculiar nation with a median age of 17 years, one of the youngest in the world.

“This demographic reality presents both extraordinary opportunity and a pressing challenge. The Nigerian Youth Academy is, therefore, our bold response to this reality.

“Over the next two years, this academy will train and empower millions of young Nigerians. It will equip them with the skills, knowledge and opportunities needed to compete with the rest of the world.

“This is not just an investment in their future, it is an investment in the future of our nation,” Tinubu said.

Earlier, Mr Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, said the academy would complement other transformative government initiatives that empahaised Tinubu’s commitment to young people.

Edun said the ministry of finance was fully committed to supporting programmes like NIYA that created real values, promoted service export and reduced youth unemployment.

“We will continue to work with the ministry of youth development and other partners to ensure that this platform succeeds and be integrated into the national economic strategy,” Edun said.

Also, Mr Ayodele Olawande, the Minister of Youth Development, said the academy would train, connect and empower the youth with skills needed for entrepreneurship.

“This initiative is for every Nigerian youth and is free. NIYA represents the determination of Mr President to help the youth to build their future, create opportunity for themselves and their family,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the event was the presentation of N1 million start-up packs for six youths selected from each geopolitical zones.