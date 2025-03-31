Tinubu extends tenure of NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap

Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Kemi Nandap

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved an extension of the tenure of Kemi Nandap, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, through December 31, 2026.

Mrs Nandap began her career in the Nigeria Immigration Service on October 9, 1989.

President Tinubu appointed her as Comptroller-General on March 1, 2024, to serve till August 31, 2025.

A statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said: “Under her leadership, the Nigeria Immigration Service has witnessed significant advancements in its core mandate, with notable improvements in border management, modernisation of immigration processes and national security measures.”

It further stated, “President Tinubu commended the Comptroller-General for her exemplary leadership and urged her to continue dedicating herself to the Service’s strategic priorities, which align with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Immigration Service in fulfilling its mandate to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and promote safe, legal, and orderly migration.”