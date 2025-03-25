Tinubu congratulates Jonathan on Sunhak Peace Prize win

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan for winning the 2025 Sunhak Peace Founders’ Award.

Tinubu applauded the former president for his consistent advocacy for peace, harmony, and communality, a patriotic endeavour that has earned him global recognition, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The President stated that Jonathan’s winning the Sunhak Peace Award affirms his bold efforts in peacebuilding and promoting democracy in Africa and beyond.

Tinubu recalled the former president’s historic acceptance of the results of the 2015 presidential election and his peaceful handover of power to an opposition party, which bolstered the nation’s democratic profile.

The president celebrated this landmark achievement with former president Jonathan and thanked the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee for recognising the efforts of those working hard to improve the world. (NAN)