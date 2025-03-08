Tinubu appoints ex-INEC chairman Jega as special adviser on livestock reforms

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, as Special Adviser and Coordinator of the Presidential Livestock Reform.

Tinubu’s media aide, Bayo Onanuga, announced the appointment on Friday, stating that Jega will drive progress in the livestock sector to support national development.

Jega co-chaired the Presidential Livestock Committee with Tinubu, which recommended key reforms, including the creation of a Livestock Ministry.

A former vice chancellor of Bayero University, Jega also serves as pro-chancellor of Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education in Kano and is a member of the International Elections Advisory Council.

He previously chaired INEC from 2010 to 2015.