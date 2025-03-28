Tinubu appoints APC spokesman, Morka as NTA board chairman

Felix Morka says he has received over 200 death threats

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as Board Chairman of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Hon. Fatuhu Mohammed Buhari from Katsina State as Director-General of the National Agricultural Seed Council.

The appointments were contained in a statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement said: “The President further appointed the following Nigerians as board chairmen of various federal government institutions:

“Mallam Muhammad Massan, APC State Chairman, Bauchi State – Board Chairman, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Ilorin.

“Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, APC State Chairman, Kano State – Board Chairman, Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service.

“Dr. Austian Agada, APC State Chairman, Benue State – Board Chairman, National Agricultural Seed Council.

“Hon. Macdonald Ebere, APC State Chairman, Imo State – Board Chairman, Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos.

“Ubong Stephen Ntukekpo, APC State Chairman, Akwa Ibom State – Board Chairman, National Institute for Freshwater Fish, New Bussa.

“Chief Emma Eneukwu, Deputy Chairman (South) of the APC – Board Chairman, National Automotive Development Council.

“Aminu Musa Bobi, APC State Chairman, Niger State – Board Chairman, National Library of Nigeria.

“Pharm. Abass Olayide, APC State Chairman, Oyo State – Board Chairman, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna.

“Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka, APC State Chairman, Yobe State – Board Chairman, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre.

“Benjamin Omale, APC State Chairman, Benue State – Board Chairman, National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu.

“Rufus Bature, APC State Chairman, Plateau State – Board Chairman, Nigerian Coal Corporation.

“Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed Kana, APC State Chairman, Kebbi State – Board Chairman, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies.

“Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, APC National Working Committee Member, from Abia State – Board Chairman, Project Development Institute (PRODA).

“Comrade Mustapha Salihu, APC State Chairman, Adamawa State – Board Chairman, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, APC State Chairman, Abia State – Board Chairman, National Parks Headquarters.

“Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman, APC State Chairman, Federal Capital Territory – Board Chairman, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan.

“Hon. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, APC State Chairman, Taraba State – Board Chairman, Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria.

“Sola Elesin, APC State Chairman, Ekiti State – Board Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences.

“Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, APC State Chairman, Edo State – Board Chairman, Federal College of Agriculture, Akure.

“Alhaji Tukur Umar Danfulani, APC State Chairman, Zamfara State – Board Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Azare.

“Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel, APC State Chairman, Jigawa State – Board Chairman, Federal College of Produce Inspection and Stored Products Technology, Kano.

“Barr. Idris Shuaibu, APC State Chairman, Adamawa State – Board Chairman, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan.”

Vanguard News