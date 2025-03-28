Tinubu appoints APC spokesman, 19 state chairmen, others to federal boards

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of several officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, and 19 APC state chairmen, as board chairmen of various federal institutions.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Morka has been named Chairman of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), while Hon. Fatuhu Buhari, a former House of Representatives member from Katsina State, has been appointed Director-General of the National Agricultural Seed Council.

The President also approved the appointment of key APC officials to lead strategic agencies across different sectors. Those appointed include Muhammad Massan, APC Chairman in Bauchi State, who will chair the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Ilorin; Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, APC Chairman, Kano State, as Chairman of the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service; and Dr. Austian Agada, APC Chairman,

Benue State, who will head the National Agricultural Seed Council. Others are Hon. Macdonald Ebere, APC Chairman, Imo State, appointed Chairman of the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos; Ubong Stephen Ntukekpo, APC Chairman, Akwa Ibom State, to chair the National Institute for Freshwater Fish, New Bussa; and Chief Emma Eneukwu, Deputy Chairman (South) of the APC, who will lead the National Automotive Development Council.

Additional appointees include Aminu Musa Bobi, APC Chairman, Niger State, as Chairman of the National Library of Nigeria; Pharm. Abass Olayide, APC Chairman, Oyo State, appointed to head the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna; Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka, APC Chairman, Yobe State, as Chairman of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre; and Benjamin Omale, APC Chairman, Benue State, who will chair the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu. Rufus Bature, APC Chairman, Plateau State, has been named Chairman of the Nigerian Coal Corporation; Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed Kana, APC Chairman, Kebbi State, will chair the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies; and Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, a National Working Committee member from Abia State, has been appointed Chairman of the Project Development Institute (PRODA).

Also on the list are Comrade Mustapha Salihu, APC National Vice Chairman (Northeast), appointed Chairman of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP); Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, APC Chairman, Abia State, as Chairman of the National Parks Headquarters; Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman, APC Chairman, Federal Capital Territory, as Chairman of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan; and Hon. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, APC Chairman, Taraba State, as Chairman of the Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria. Sola Elesin, APC Chairman, Ekiti State, will chair the Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences; Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, APC Chairman, Edo State, will lead the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure; and Alhaji Tukur Umar Danfulani, APC Chairman, Zamfara State, has been appointed Chairman of the Federal Medical Centre, Azare.

The list also includes Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel, APC Chairman, Jigawa State, as Chairman of the Federal College of Produce Inspection and Stored Products Technology, Kano, and Barr. Idris Shuaibu, APC Chairman, Adamawa State, who will chair the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan. The appointments, according to the Presidency, form part of efforts to reposition key government institutions and improve service delivery by placing experienced party loyalists and technocrats in leadership positions.