Tinubu acted based on misinformation – sacked Rivers LGA bosses

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The immediate past Local Government Council chairmen in Rivers State have stated that President Bola Tinubu, suspended the Governor of the State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, based on misinformation from some quarters.

The former 23 LGA chairmen also assured Fubara of their support during the period of his political travail, describing the declaration of state of emergency in the state as unfortunate.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt on behalf of the former chairmen, yesterday, the past Port Harcourt City Chairman, Ezebunwo Ichemati, highlighted Fubara’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the state.

He said: “We, the immediate past Local Government Chairmen of Rivers State, stand in unwavering solidarity with you in this trying time, despite the unfortunate declaration of a State of Emergency in our beloved State.

“We recognize and commend your dedication to the development, peace, and security of our dear State, as demonstrated by the numerous pro-people projects you have executed.

“These projects have significantly contributed to the stability and progress being enjoyed by the good people of Rivers State.

“Your robust and cordial relationship with the security agencies domiciled in Rivers State, occasioned by the numerous logistical support provided by your administration, culminated into the sustained peace, harmony and security enjoyed by residents of Rivers State”.

Ichemati said the President acted based on misinformation, dismissing the claims that Fubara failed to adhere to the Supreme Court judgement as false.

He said: “Following the Supreme Court judgment of February 28, 2025, we, as law-abiding citizens, dutifully obeyed your directive to hand over to the Heads of Local Government Administration in our respective LGAs, in compliance with the court’s decision.

“It is, therefore, deeply disheartening that persons with ulterior motives will intentionally misinform Mr President, claiming that you failed to obey the Supreme Court’s ruling when, in reality, you have consistently demonstrated respect for the rule of law.

“Additionally, in furtherance to the compliance of the Supreme Court’s judgement, your relentless efforts to present the 2025 budget to the House of Assembly, which was unfortunately frustrated by individuals who chose to put personal and political interests above the well-being of Rivers people, was seen by all Nigerians”.

“Despite these setbacks, your determination to serve the state with integrity remains evident to all. In light of these challenges, we, along with the vast majority of Rivers people-both politically affiliated and non-affiliated-stand solidly behind you.”