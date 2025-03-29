Tinubu @73: Your life, a testament for courage, resilience – Adeleke, Ooni

Tinubu

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described President Bola Tinubu’s 73rd birthday anniversary as a testament to his credibility as “a resourceful democrat with tested decades of democratic activism”.

This is as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi described the celebration as a testament to the President’s courage and resilience in his life of service.

Governor Adeleke in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, recalled the huge contributions of Mr President to the economic and democratic development of the nation, citing his transformational days as the Lagos state governor and his ongoing bold reforms at the national level.

The Governor who lauded the president’s capacity to make bold decisions noted that this birthday is “an occasion to reflect on the goodness of Almighty God in the life of the first family and especially that of the Number One Citizen.

“Your life typifies divine grace and exceptional blessings from the beginning to date. You are a chosen one with all attributes of a blessed leader.

“Mr President, I pray that the divine hand that has been your guide and nurturer will continue to strengthen you as you govern this strategically important country of Africa.

“I use this opportunity to restate the continued commitment of the Osun state government under my leadership to closer mutual partnership between the Federal and the Osun state government. Mr President can count on us in the common task of delivering good governance and democratic dividends to our people.

Similarly, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi in a statement by his spokesperson Moses Olafare, stated that President emerged as a beacon of hope, a visionary who has shaped the socio-political landscape of our nation.

“His selfless contributions to the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria remain an indelible legacy that history will always celebrate.

“From the trenches of democratic struggles to the pinnacle of national leadership, President Tinubu has stood as a champion of progressive governance. His relentless fight for justice, equity, and good governance has uplifted many, rekindling hope in the hearts of countless Nigerians. Today, as he steers the ship of our great nation, we acknowledge his sacrifices and dedication to ensuring that future generations inherit a Nigeria that thrives in peace, prosperity, and unity.

“As he marks this significant age, we pray that Olodumare, the Almighty continues to grant him wisdom, strength, and divine guidance. May Olodumare continue to uphold him, providing clarity in leadership and fortitude in navigating the complexities of governance. May his days be long, fulfilling, and adorned with enduring legacies of progress and national transformation”, it stated.