This is the right time to share my sound — Lumay on Paradise EP

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian artist Lumay is making a bold statement with his debut project, the Paradise EP, a fusion of emotions, experiences, and musical versatility. Having honed his craft for over a decade, Lumay believes this is the perfect moment to introduce his unique sound to a global audience.

“I’ve been making music for about 13 to 15 years, and this project reflects my journey,” he shared. “The span of years has helped me get better at what I do. This is the right time to share my sound with the world.”

A key theme of Paradise is the celebration of women, which is evident in the storytelling of tracks like Jojolo and Paradise. “If you look at how God created the world, you’ll see the special place women hold,” Lumay explained. “This also applies to men too, but women inspire so much in life and music.”

In addition to its lyrical depth, Paradise is a testament to Lumay’s ability to blend different genres while staying rooted in Afro-pop. “I had to infuse other genres to show my versatility,” he said.

“This is one of my first compiled bodies of work, and I wanted it to reflect my range as an artist.”

The lead single, Paradise, sets the tone for the EP with its infectious rhythm and relatable themes.

“Expect very good sound, good songwriting, and some deep messages,” Lumay promised. “The songs revolve around love—just experiencing it in my own paradise. Expect something energetic, vibey, and soothing to the ears.”

With Paradise, Lumay introduces himself as an artist with depth, creativity, and a passion for storytelling, setting the stage for an exciting journey in the music industry.