Therapeutic playroom opens at Gbagada General Hospital

By Sola Ogundipe

A free access playroom that uses play therapy for healing, joy, comfort and smiles to children that are hospitalised, battling chronic illnesses, living with disabilities, or recovering from medical procedures, has opened at Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.

The facility which is the first therapeutic playroom in Lagos, will utilise play therapy to help children understand their health conditions, reduce fear and anxiety associated with medical procedures, and build essential skills like emotional intelligence, resilience, and social interaction in addition to addressing issues of stigma and isolation.

At the launch, Coordinator of the project, Dr. Amenze Eguavoen, said that the concept of the playroom is the outcome of a co-creation design meeting held with key stakeholders including healthcare providers, parents, caregivers, child health advocates, government health institutions and the children themselves.

Further, Eguavoen, who is the Executive Director/ Founder, Lluvia Health Organisation, said that the initiative aims to alleviate the stress and anxiety associated with hospital stays, particularly for children with chronic conditions like sickle cell disease, cancer and diabetes among others.

“The hospital is a scary place for children There’s a loss of self-control, they’re away from friends and family, so the playroom provides an outlet, a safe space where they can just be children. The playroom is more than just a room with toys; it is a space of healing, resilience, and hope for children facing some of the toughest battles of their young lives.

“We use play to help them communicate, help them build social skills when they’re playing with other children because sometimes they’re isolated because people are worried about their health,” Eguavoen stated.

According to her, the playroom is designed to accommodate 15 to 20 children at a time, ranging from newborns to 14-year-olds. It offers a space where children can engage in play, role-playing, and other activities under the supervision of a trained psychologist or play specialist.

“We collaborated with the private sector, that’s Bama Mayonnaise of GB Foods, to improve access to this therapeutic play. The playroom is free and open to children from both public and private health institutions, with the aim of improving their mental health and supporting their growth and development. The initiative is set to run for two years, with hopes of long-term integration into the hospital’s pediatric care.”

Eguavoen said although Gbagada General Hospital doesn’t handle cancer patients and children with disabilities, the room provides a safe space for them to be children.

‘For many sick children, being on admission in a new environment is scary, the hospital is a scary place for children, there’s a loss of self-control, they’re away from friends and family, so the playroom provides an outlet, a safe space where they can just be children and they can get to understand whatever is going on with them because the therapist can use play to explain to them about their health conditions.

”Moreover, the playroom assists in maintaining and developing motor skills, especially for children who may experience limitations due to their illnesses. Activities like building blocks, throwing, and catching help exercise their muscles.

“We’re using what is either way in schools,” the spokesperson added, referencing the use of play in early childhood education. “That’s what we want to integrate into the healthcare because that’s the language of children.”

The project also includes training for healthcare workers on therapeutic play, aiming to integrate this approach into the hospital system. The goal is to make play therapy a standard practice in pediatric healthcare, creating a more positive and less daunting hospital experience for children.

The launch of the playroom was attended by representatives from the Pediatric Association of Nigeria, the Lagos State Health Service Commission, the Ministry of Health, and the Governor’s office, highlighting the collaborative effort between the government and the private sector.