The Profs’ quest for Sharia in the South-West

Shariah law

By KEHINDE OKUNOMO

The whole Sharia hullabaloo originated from a Professor who, at a meeting with his Fulani benefactors, mooted the introduction of Sharia to the South-West. He was immediately honoured with an Islamic title to express their imprimatur. He has presumably been mandated to ensure full implementation of Sharia in the South-West. Little wonder he is pursuing this agenda with unparalleled zeal, thus consolidating his position as their most worthy grunt.

One would have thought that with his level of enlightenment and educational attainment, he would demonstrate a great sense of rationality in his utterances, so much the more, on a very sensitive religious matter as Sharia. It is bewildering therefore that a man of his caliber would make this despicable and ridiculous submission in which, he equated unconscionably, sustainable peace with Sharia practice on a public television programme.

Is there any positive correlation between Sharia implementation and peace sustainability anywhere it is being practised, be it Nigeria or any part of the World? I believe that he is deliberately manipulating information to shape a narrative that serves his interest or agenda. The South-Western part of Nigeria for centuries has developed its homegrown variant of Islam for the promotion of camaraderie, tranquility, good neighbourliness, and peaceful co-existence among its people. Consequently, we have lived harmoniously on that premise which some jaundiced and demented elements have sworn openly to disrupt or truncate.

While growing up in Lagos, I witnessed excitedly a naming ceremony of a Muslim neighbour where the Christians were invited to conduct the naming ceremony first which was immediately followed by the Muslims. Such was the camaraderie and the conviviality in existence among our people that this Professor and his collaborators are striving relentlessly and acrimoniously to destroy. The time to cure this Professor and his co-conspirators of their bigotry, regardless of whatever therapy they may undergo in the process, is now.

Our people are not known to degenerate to this level, such that they would remain unfazed by the killing of their kinsmen. I alluded to this in an earlier article. The predecessor of this prejudiced, dogmatic, opinionated, and Christian-hating Professor never agitated for Sharia implementation in Yoruba land. What I find very disturbing and unacceptable is his inordinate desire to remain a perpetual stooge of the Caliphate to the detriment of his people.

The Prof should be cognizant of the futility of dependence on a mortal man whose throne recently became very shaky. Furthermore, the man harbours unexplainable animosity against Christianity, including his people who are adherent of the faith, remains insensitive and unperturbed by senseless killings of his people by the Fulani he voluntarily and foolishly worships. It beats my imagination that this same man is still occupying a very sensitive position despite his glaring hostility and antagonism to Christianity and traditional religion practitioners.

If the man is properly investigated Nigerians will be shocked to discover that the people employed there are predominantly or solely Muslims contrary to the Federal Character principle. One would have expected that by his religious inclination, he would toe the path of honesty and transparency in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation such as ours, vis-a-vis his national assignment.

It must be made unmistakably clear that there is a God in heaven whom the Christians worship.

It is high time we identified and engaged the advocates of Sharia whose major preoccupation is to mortgage the destinies of our people for their religious aggrandizement. A good example is llorin, a once viable Yoruba-dominated metropolitan city that has been converted to an Emirate in which the Yoruba Obas (as recently demonstrated by one tattler from Osun State), have been made subservient and subordinated to the Zulu Gambari corroborating an earlier proposition that Sharia implementations are a continuation of Northern hegemony, cloaked in religion. This is the reality that these bigoted professors and their collaborators in the South-West are pretending to be unaware of. If the Fulanis are willing to embrace religious tolerance and inclusivity, then a Yoruba man should be elevated to the position of the Sultan; secondly, Yoruba Muslims should be permitted to lead prayers in their mosques nationwide.

We must remind ourselves of the atrocities perpetrated by some bigoted Fulanis and their ilk all over Nigeria, the South-West inclusive. For so many years and up till this very moment, the Southern Kaduna Christians have been subjected to genocidal assault by these people. Similar atrocities are still being carried out against Benue and Plateau states indigenes with the sole aim of expropriating their land.

Furthermore, the clueless Buhari regime was an anti-climax where bandits recruited by the latter to guarantee his election whether by hook or crook invaded the South-West, maiming, killing, raping, kidnapping, etc., in an unprecedented manner. In addition to that, for the first time in the history of the Yorubas, the bandits positioned themselves strategically in a Catholic Church, disguised as worshippers and ruthlessly massacred men, women and children with impunity. The perpetrators are still at large and these bigots who witnessed all these genocidal atrocities against their people expressed no iota of condemnation.

Also in the North, an innocent Christian lady by the name of Deborah Samuel was burnt alive for daring to voice opposition to a WhatsApp platform that was turned into a religious platform, with the perpetrators engaging in wild celebration and jubilation afterward; while one of them went a little further by enthusiastically and with impunity displayed the atrocious instrument with which they carried out the deadly act on television. Despite this glaring and incontrovertible evidence, the perpetrators have neither been apprehended nor prosecuted. In all the Prof and his co-travellers remained silent in the face of injustice.

It is the same violent, destructive, and atrocious Sharia practice that our brothers are planning to export to Yoruba land, to enforce a form of Islam in which human lives are of zero, inconsequential, negligible value. And on this, they indeed deserve to be seriously interrogated.

*Dr. Okunomo is Chairman, Christian Right Watch of Nigeria.