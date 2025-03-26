The Patriots to Tinubu: Convene Constituent Assembly to discuss Nigeria’s existence

President Bola Tinubu

…Eulogise late Rotimi Williams’ legacies

By Henry Ojelu & Elizabeth Ngozi

LAGOS — A group of eminent Nigerians known as The Patriots, yesterday, urged President Bola Tinubu to convene a Constituent Assembly to deliberate on the existence and future of Nigeria.

Speaking at the 20th memorial anniversary session for late Chief F.R.A Williams in Lagos, the group insisted that the country’s core challenges stem from its flawed constitutional framework and that urgent reforms are needed to prevent further instability.

The General Secretary of the group, Olawaye Okuniyi, disclosed that during their recent meeting with the President, he (Tinubu) had agreed to their proposal to replace the 1999 Constitution.

According to Okuniyi, the President assured them that he would invite the group again for a formal presentation on the matter.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s survival depends on having a constitution that reflects the true will of its people.

Okuniyi said: “At a meeting on August 9, 2024, led by Emeka Anyaoku, President Tinubu agreed to our proposal to replace the 1999 Constitution.

“He assured us he would invite us again for a formal presentation. We are optimistic that he will address the constitutional foundation of the country.

“Without a legitimate constitution, life in Nigeria will remain brutish and uncertain. The current constitution is not truly ours, so we call on the Federal Government to convene a Constituent Assembly immediately to discuss Nigeria’s future.

“Many Nigerians no longer believe in the country as it is. We must act now to prevent further insecurity, corruption, and loss of lives in memory of our departed leaders— Rotimi Williams, Edwin Clark, Ayo Adebanjo, and other patriots.”

Tributes pour in for late Rotimi Williams

At the event, The Patriots and other dignitaries paid glowing tributes to the late Rotimi Williams, a legal luminary and advocate for constitutional reform.

The Convener of the Awolowo Foundation, Dr Tokunbo Dosunmu, described Williams as a pillar of integrity and justice, recalling how her parents entrusted her to his care in her childhood.

She said: Dosunmu said: “I honour him every day of my life. The last time I saw him was on his sickbed in London.

“ Williams was one of the pillars who laid the foundation for the sustainability of the Awolowo Foundation. I remember him coming straight from court to attend meetings. I will never forget him.”

The South-East Representative of The Patriots, Ifeyinwa Ezenwa, also praised Williams’ contributions, calling him a visionary who dedicated his life to the unity of Nigeria.

Williams’ family reflects on his legacy

Speaking on behalf of the Williams family, Folarin Rotimi-Williams expressed pride in his father’s enduring legacy.

He noted that their legal firm, now 82 years old, stands as a testament to Williams’ lifelong commitment to justice and constitutional development.

He said: “We have fond and pleasant memories of our father. His legacy is embedded in our legal jurisprudence.

“ Williams had a deep passion for The Patriots and for ensuring Nigeria adopts a proper constitution.

“The journey is ongoing to secure an appropriate constitution for the nation.”