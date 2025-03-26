Tempers flare in senate over call to immortalize Humphrey Nwosu

Humphrey Nwosu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – Tensions ran high in the Senate on Wednesday as sharp disagreements erupted over whether to accept a motion calling for the immortalization of the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu. Nwosu, the former Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), oversaw the June 12, 1993, election, which was annulled by then-military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida.

The conflict began when Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South), attempted to raise a point of order under Senate Standing Orders 41, 52, and later Order 42, which pertains to personal explanations by senators.

However, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), who presided over the session, declined Abaribe’s request. Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), argued that the order cited by Abaribe was inappropriate, stating that the Senate had already moved too far along in its agenda to consider the motion.

Barau declared the motion controversial, expressing doubt about approving it before allowing Abaribe to speak.

Reacting, former Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North), cautioned that the Senate was drifting toward dictatorship by preventing senators from expressing their views due to conflicts in Senate rules. He insisted that Abaribe be allowed to present his motion, saying, “We have been managing this Senate for a long time.”

Abaribe, pushing back, declared, “We are not under a dictatorship,” and insisted that his point of order be heard. Citing Order 1(b), he argued that in cases not specifically provided for in the standing orders, the Senate has the discretion to regulate its procedure.

“Even if the Senate Leader says it doesn’t follow, the fact remains that when a senator seeks to make a personal explanation, that senator must be given the chance,” Abaribe maintained.

In response, Barau upheld the Senate Leader’s stance, rejecting Abaribe’s motion. He referred to Order 42, which states that a senator may make a personal explanation “by the indulgence of the Senate and with the leave of the President of the Senate,” but “no controversial matter may be brought forward.”

Barau revealed that Abaribe had initially sought approval to bring the motion under Orders 41 and 51, which was denied. He argued that Abaribe’s switch to Order 42 was improper and had not been previously discussed with Senate leadership.

Senator Bamidele then suggested that Abaribe bring the motion on a different legislative day, stating that “Order 1(b) cannot override the clear provisions of the standing orders.”

The Senate sustained Bamidele’s suggestion, advising Abaribe to reintroduce the motion at a later date.

The late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, who introduced the Option A4 voting system and the Open Ballot system during his tenure as NEC Chairman, passed away on October 24, 2024, in the United States at the age of 83. His family has announced that he will be buried on March 28.

Born on October 2, 1941, in Ajalli, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nwosu earned his Master’s and Doctoral degrees in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1973 and 1976, respectively.

Despite his pivotal role in Nigeria’s democratic history, the debate over whether to officially honor his contributions remains unresolved in the Senate.