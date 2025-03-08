Tears of joy as Oborevwori completes Ogwashi-Uku Bridge – Ossai 

The Delta State Governor Senior Special Assistant On Media To The Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success in a heartwarming display of emotion has narrated how the people of Delta State took to the streets, crying, singing, and dancing in celebration of the completion of the Ogwashi-Uku Bridge.

The bridge, a notorious ‘nightmare’ that had terrorized road users for 20 agonizing years, had finally been transformed into a majestic, smooth-sailing highway by the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

According to Mr. Ossai the scene was surreal.

“I witnessed a scene that left me bewildered and curious.

People were crying, singing, and dancing like they’d just won the lottery!” he exclaimed.

As Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori arrived at the scene, beaming with pride, the crowd’s emotions overflowed.

Elderly women, men, and youths surrounded the governor, thanking him for “setting them free” from the bridge’s notorious reputation.

The completion of the Ogwashi-Uku Bridge, part of Sector C1 of the Ughelli/Asaba dualization project, marks a significant milestone in Governor Oborevwori’s commitment to infrastructure development and improving the lives of Delta State residents.

As Ossai noted, “Ogwashi-Uku Bridge, once a symbol of frustration and despair, had been transformed into a beacon of hope and celebration.”

The bridge’s transformation has brought “sheer magic” to the community, and its impact will be felt for years to come.