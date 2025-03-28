Team new Nigeria unveils logo, seeks INEC registration

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Team New Nigeria (TNN), a new political party in Nigeria, has unveiled its acronym, logo, slogan, and motto as it moves to secure registration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement, TNN spokesperson Dr. Mohammed Adah Shaibu announced that the party’s National Executive Committee and Board of Trustees had unanimously agreed on these key identifiers.

“With this milestone achievement, the journey to the new Nigeria of our collective dreams has just commenced,” he said.

According to the statement, the party’s acronym is TNN, the slogan is Greater Nigeria, and the motto is Unite and Rebuild the Nation.

Dr. Shaibu also revealed that the party’s Constitution and Manifesto will be launched in April 2025 during the National Conference in Abuja, where the formal announcement of the party’s formation will take place.

TNN President, Modibbo Yakubun Farakwai, stated that the party has meticulously fulfilled all INEC registration requirements necessary for recognition as a political party.

To facilitate this process, several committees have been inaugurated, including: Legal and Constitutional Compliance Committee – Prof. Muhammad Zakari Yaro (Chairman). Political Management Committee – Prof. Silva Opuala-Charles (Chairman). Contact and Mobilization Committee – Alhaji Omar Yusuf Aiyelabegan (Chairman). Finance Committee – Dr. Adebayo Akin-Omotuyi (Chairman). Publicity Committee – Dr. Mohammed Adah Shaibu (Chairman). Structure Committee – Prof. Iheanacho Agboti (Chairman).m Conference Committee – Prof. Waziri Garba Dahiru (Chairman). Membership Registration and Harmonization Committee – Sen. Ibrahim Muhammad (Chairman).

“The objective of these committees is to prepare TNN for registration, and they have successfully completed their assignments,” the statement concluded.