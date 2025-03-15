TCN dismisses BEDC’s claims of maintenance being responsible for power outages

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has dismissed claims by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) that TCN’s maintenance activities caused power supply disruptions for BEDC customers.

In a statement released on Saturday, TCN accused BEDC of spreading misinformation and urged the company to provide its customers with accurate updates.

The dispute arose after BEDC announced on social media on March 14, 2025, that its inability to supply power to its 33kV customers was due to TCN’s maintenance work.

However, TCN clarified that a planned outage at the Amukpe Transmission Station on March 11, 2025, was completed on the same day, with bulk power supply restored immediately.

“For clarification purposes, TCN only applied for a planned outage on March 11, 2025, at the Amukpe Transmission Station, which was completed on the same day and bulk power supply restored,” said Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs at TCN.

Mbah further stated that BEDC’s claims were misleading, as all other power supply issues cited in its announcement were due to faults on BEDC’s own 33kV feeders.

TCN acknowledged a fault on the Ughelli/Shell 33kV feeder T1 60MVA, which tripped on March 14, 2025, but assured that efforts were underway to restore bulk power supply.

“The only accurate statement in BEDC’s publication was regarding the Ughelli/Shell 33kV feeder T1 60MVA, which tripped due to a fault on 14th March 2025.

“TCN is currently working to restore bulk power supply to the affected feeder. It is essential to note that all other areas mentioned by BEDC in their release, experiencing power delivery issues, are a result of faults on their own (BEDC’s) 33kV feeders,” Mbah explained.

The company urged BEDC to ensure transparent communication with its customers, emphasising the need for accurate reporting for the benefit of all stakeholders.