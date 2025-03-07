Tax reform, good omen for Nigerians – CITN

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), says the tax reform by the Federal Government is a sign of good things to cone for majority of Nigerians.

Mr Samuel Agbeluyi, the President of CITN, said this while speaking to newsmen on Friday in Jos.

Agbeluyi is in Jos for CITN’s first Council Meeting for 2025.

The president explained that the tax bill, if passed into law, would bring sanity into the practice and administration of taxation in Nigeria.

“As an institute, we are happy over the ongoing dialogue on the new tax bills; if these bills are passed into law, it will make the system better.

“The reform will improve the revenue of the nation.

“I’m not talking about increased tax for Nigerians, but the sanity the reform will bring into the practice and administration of taxation in the country.

“There is no perfect document anywhere in the world, and so the new tax document can be amended when the need arises.

“So, I urge Nigerians to support the proposed reform because it is a good omen for the nation,” he pleaded.

Agbeluyi said that the two-day council meeting was also an avenue for the members to brainstorm on critical issues bordering on the tax regime in the country.