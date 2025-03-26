Take over completion of Nat’l Library, Tinubu directs TETFund

…Contractors to Resume Construction on or Before June 2025 – Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu has directed the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to take over the funding and completion of the National Library of Nigeria headquarters building project in Abuja.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Wednesday, stating that TETFund has already earmarked a portion of its budget to restart work on the site.

The National Library project, which began in 2006 and was initially slated for completion in 2008, has faced numerous setbacks. Construction halted in 2012, leaving the structure abandoned for nearly 20 years.

A similar attempt by the Muhammadu Buhari administration to transfer the project to TETFund was unsuccessful. However, Alausa assured Nigerians that construction will resume on or before June 2025.

The former Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, had promised to complete the project by 2025, but work never resumed before his eventual sack.

Originally, ₦50 billion was projected for completion. However, due to inflation, the current estimate runs into hundreds of billions.

During his visit to the site, Alausa reaffirmed President Tinubu’s determination to complete the project, which many stakeholders have described as a “national embarrassment.”

“We had three national monuments planned for the Federal Capital Territory: the National Mosque, the National Ecumenical Centre, and the National Library. The mosque and ecumenical centre were completed decades ago, yet the National Library remains unfinished,” Alausa stated.

To ensure steady progress, Alausa announced that the project will be completed in phases, starting with: Basement Levels 1 & 2, Ground Floor, First Floor, and Second Floor and Perimeter and Aesthetic Works.

He emphasized that funding has now been secured, with TETFund allocating a dedicated budget for the project.

“We have spoken to the consultants and contractors, and they have a deadline to return to the site on or before June 2025,” Alausa assured.

Prof. Chinwe Veronica Anunobi, National Librarian and CEO of the National Library of Nigeria, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to completing the project.

“We will push the ministry, the consultants, and the contractors to ensure the minister’s timelines are met,” she stated.

With renewed commitment and funding, the long-awaited completion of Nigeria’s National Library is finally within reach.