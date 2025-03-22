Suspected transformer vandal meets waterloo in Akwa Ibom

A suspected vandal in connection with the vandalism of a transformer belonging to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) has been found dead in Eket, Akwa Ibom.

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Saturday, the Regional Manager of PHEDC, Mr Anthony Etim, said that incident happened at the transformer on Party House Road in Ikot Ibiok area.

He said that the incident happened Wednesday, March 19, at about 3 a.m. at Ikot Ibiok village in Eket.

Etim said that the lifeless body of the suspect was found beside the transformer and the crowd gathered at the vicinity identified the deceased, saying that he lived at Mkpok area of Eket.

He said that the police later took the corpse away and decried that the incessant activities of vandals in the area had plunged many PHDC customers into darkness in the area.

According to him, vandalism is ongoing on a daily basis and it is everywhere, it is only that this one has met his waterloo.

“We have been telling the communities to be watchful of their electricity facilities and we have been telling the entire PHEDC franchise on the need to safeguard their installations.

“What happened on Wednesday, we saw that it is the community person that was involved.

“There are vandals around and they are not far, they are within; I thank God that PHEDC officials have been vindicated.

’’He is not our staff and no link to our staff on this matter,” Etim said.

He, however, could not give the exact numbers of cases of vandalised transformers in Eket but said, ‘’there are quite good number of cases of vandalism across board in the area.’’

Etim advised the customers and community leaders to watch over their electricity installations and do all in their power to protect them against vandals.