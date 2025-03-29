Supply chain woes may stall airlines’ growth in 2025 – IATA

By Dickson Omobola

Strong indications have emerged that aircraft ordered by airlines in 2025 may not be delivered by manufacturers until 2040.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that current supply chain issues in the aviation sector might also negatively affect airline’s performance in 2025.

The International Air Transport Association, IATA, in a recent series of tweets on X, disclosed that by the end of 2024, the global order backlog had reached an unprecedented 17,000 aircraft, equivalent to 50 per cent of the current fleet—far exceeding the historical norm of one-third.

Despite global traffic surpassing 2019 levels last year, aircraft deliveries remained 30% below their pre-pandemic peak.

In part, IATA stated: “The combination of strong demand and limited supply has extended waiting times for new aircraft significantly. Over the past three decades, lead times have ranged from 2 to 3 years, slightly longer for widebody aircraft and shorter for regional aircraft.

“However, this timeline has increased steadily since the late 2010s, reaching a record 5.3 years in 2024. Airlines are only now receiving aircraft that were ordered in or prior to 2019. With new aircraft in short supply, airlines are increasingly turning to the secondary market, but availability among lessors remains extremely tight, and lease rates have surged to record highs. In response, carriers have maximized fleet utilization, with average daily aircraft usage surpassing 8.5 hours for the first time ever in 2024.

“At current production levels, it would take 13.5 years to clear the existing backlog, meaning aircraft ordered today may not be delivered until nearly 2040—well beyond typical airline planning horizons. This makes short-term capacity planning extremely challenging, which could potentially lead to inefficiencies and higher costs.”