Sultan of Sokoto asks Muslims to look out for new moon ahead of Eid celebration

By Bayo Wahab

Ahead of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, has asked Muslims across the country to look out for the new moon Shawwal 1446AH on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The Sultan made the call in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, March 28, 2025, by the Waziri of Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu.

The sighting of the new moon will determine the end of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

The statement read in part, “March 29 marks the 29th day of Ramadan 1446AH, making it the first possible day for moon sighting.

“The Sultan has urged anyone who sights the moon to report their observations through the designated phone numbers provided in the release.

To report the sighting of the moon, Muslims are asked to call the following numbers: 08037157100, 08066303077, 08035965322, 08035945903 and 07067146900.

If the new moon is confirmed, it will signal the end of Ramadan and mark the beginning of the tenth lunar month called Shawwal in Arabic language.

The statement said the Sultanate Council would announce the final decision on Eid-el-Fitr based on verified moon sightings.

Vanguard News