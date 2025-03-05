Stronger security collaboration needed to boost oil production —Tantita MD

By Akpokona Omafuaire

The Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Limited, High Chief Kestin Pondi, has called for greater cooperation among security agencies in Niger Delta to enhance oil production and increase national revenue.

Pondi made this appeal at Tantita’s headquarters in Warri during a visit by the Commander of Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Noel Madugu, and his team as part of their regional tour.

He noted that since Tantita began operations, crude oil production has risen and the environment has become significantly cleaner.

He emphasized that Admiral Madugu’s visit marked a new era of collaboration between security agencies and private surveillance contractors.

“As you know, we are responsible for protecting oil pipelines, preventing illegal refining and ensuring that production reaches the right channels. While we have made progress, we still have a long way to go,” Pondi stated.

He recalled that before Tantita assumed its role, environmental degradation was severe, making fishing impossible in many areas. He explained that the traditional approach to pipeline surveillance,where contractors merely monitored infrastructure without addressing the broader security issues was ineffective.

According to him, Tantita adopted a more comprehensive strategy, tackling oil theft from multiple angles, including enforcement, intelligence gathering, and community engagement.

In his response, Rear Admiral Madugu reaffirmed the importance of synergy among all stakeholders in achieving Nigeria’s crude oil production targets.

He stated that his mandate includes working with private security firms like Tantita to ensure the country reaches its goal of producing 2.5 to 3 million barrels of oil per day.

“To meet this target, collaboration is key. That is why I am engaging all stakeholders to ensure we work together. Our relationships with communities, surveillance contractors, and security agencies have been excellent, and I believe that by the end of 2025, we will achieve our goal,” he stated.

Madugu urged private security firms to engage local communities in their operations, emphasizing the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“Without developmental projects in these areas, people may not fully understand the benefits of security efforts. More crude oil production means more revenue, and with the 13% derivation policy, communities will receive more funds for development,” he explained.

He concluded by encouraging all stakeholders to work together for the benefit of the country, stating, “The more we collaborate, the better for everyone.”