Stop threats, ultimatums, inflammatory statements, Fubara, Amaewhule cautioned

Siminalayi Fubara

…Urges Ex-Governors, Deputies to Unite for Peace in Rivers

By Daniel Abia – Port Harcourt

Former Governor of Rivers State, Chief Rufus Ada George, has called on all warring factions in the state’s ongoing political crisis to sheathe their swords and refrain from inflammatory statements, ultimatums, and threats to ensure peace and stability in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Monday, Ada George expressed deep concern over the rising political tensions, urging all involved to prioritize the peace and well-being of Rivers State.

“I remind our political gladiators of the rich history and remarkable progress we have made over the years. It appears we are drifting into troubled waters, but we must aim for peaceful coexistence and greater development,” he stated.

Referencing recent political pronouncements and the Supreme Court’s judgment, the former governor emphasized the need for restraint to prevent an escalation of hostilities.

“Peace must be our utmost priority. I call on all parties to immediately stop all threats, inflammatory statements, and ultimatums. We must exercise caution to avoid escalating the already tense situation,” he warned.

He drew historical parallels with the 1962 Western Regional Crisis, emphasizing the far-reaching consequences of unresolved political conflicts, not just in Rivers State but for the nation as a whole.

Ada George also acknowledged the economic strain on the state, particularly with the withholding of monthly allocations, warning of growing public discontent.

“The impact of these political tensions is being felt on the streets. We must adopt a spirit of compromise, as history has shown that even war-torn regions have found peace through negotiation,” he noted.

To promote stability, Ada George urged all former governors and their deputies to unite and speak in the best interest of Rivers State. He also appealed to the 32 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to prioritize the state’s well-being above personal and sectional interests.

“This is the time to come together as one, united people, for the sake of peace and prosperity. As the oldest civilian governor of Rivers State, I remain optimistic about the future and urge all stakeholders to join me in working towards a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow,” he pleaded.

His appeal comes amid heightened political uncertainty in Rivers State, with both factions locked in a power struggle that threatens the state’s stability.