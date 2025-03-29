‘Stay away from marriage if….’

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Angela Eguavoen has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on marriage, emphasizing the importance of forgiveness in relationships.

Eguavoen stresses that forgiveness is essential in marriage, and those who lack this ability should reconsider tying the knot. The actress argues that marriage requires tolerance and the ability to let go of grudges in love.

She, however, advises that individuals should only enter marriage when they possess the necessary maturity and zeal to succeed in it.

“You have no business being married if you don’t have the ability to forgive. My darling brother and sister, if you don’t have this level of maturity yet, stay away from marriage. This is because some of the people that will piss you off in life are your spouse and your loved ones. Oftentimes, the hurts are unintended but the deed has been done,” the actress wrote on IG.

Interestingly, Eguavoen is still single, making her advice seem like a personal reflection.

Despite her single status, her words offer valuable insight into the importance of forgiveness and maturity in relationships.