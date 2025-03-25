State of emergency: Tinubu must reverse, apologise to Rivers people, says group

President Bola Tinubu.

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room in Northwest zone on Tuesday demanded that President Bola Tinubu immediately reverse the state of emergency declared in Rivers State and tender a public apology to the citizens for disregard for their democratic choice and disenfranchisement by imposing a federally appointed administrator over a duly elected government.

The CSO who outrightly rejected the development, said appointment of a sole administrator in a democratic era is Illegal, unconstitutional and unacceptable and should not be allowed to stand as it is setting a dangerous precedent.

In a press statement signed by the Executive Director, Dispute Resolution and Development Initiative, DRDI-DAG, Mustapha Yahaya on behalf of other CSOs, said if the illegal declaration is allowed to stand, it could serve as a template for future undemocratic actions by the federal government against other states and emboldens leaders to subvert democracy for personal or political gain.

Part of the statement reads, “We, the members and partners of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (Situation Room) in the Northwest Zone, unequivocally reject and condemn in the strongest terms the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria through a nationwide broadcast on the 18th of March 2025. These actions constitute an affront to constitutional democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria. We state that the President has acted beyond his constitutional mandate, as this action violates the sovereignty of the state. The arbitrary removal of elected officials in Rivers State undermines the principles of federalism and sets a dangerous precedent where the federal government can unlawfully take over the governance of any state under flimsy pretexts.

“We therefore reject this reckless and unlawful suspension of elected officials and democratic institutions in the Rivers State. The people of Rivers State exercised their constitutional right by electing their leaders. The President’s action is a blatant disregard for their democratic choice and disenfranchises the citizens by imposing a federally appointed administrator over a duly elected government. The appointment of a sole administrator in a democratic era is Illegal, unconstitutional and unacceptable. There is no provision in the Nigerian Constitution which empowers the President to appoint an unelected individual to govern a federating unit. If this illegal declaration is allowed to stand, it could serve as a template for future undemocratic actions by the federal government against other states and emboldens leaders to subvert democracy for personal or political gain. This endangers the progress Nigeria has made in strengthening democratic governance since 1999 and moves the country closer to authoritarian rule.

“Based on these observations, we demand as follows: Immediate reversal of the state of emergency in Rivers State. There is no constitutional or moral justification for the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State. The President must immediately revoke this declaration and restore constitutional order in the State by reinstating all the elected officials.

“The President must publicly apologize to the people of Rivers State and Nigeria for violating their democratic rights and unlawfully usurping the powers of their elected leaders.

“The Judiciary and relevant stakeholders must act to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy by ensuring that the President’s unconstitutional actions are condemned and that no such overreach is permitted in the future.

“We call on all Nigerians, other civil society groups, Political parties, ethnic nationalities, democratic institutions, and the international community to reject this illegal suspension of elected officials and stand in defense of constitutional democracy in Nigeria. If this illegality is allowed to stand, it will set a precedence for dictatorship and undermine Nigeria’ s democratic stability. Democracy must be defended. Rivers State must not be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency,” it added.

The CSOs include Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Kano Dispute Resolution & Development Initiative (Formerly Democratic Action Group) (DRDI- DAG), Kano Rural Youth Initiative Kebbi, ASATTAHIR International Foundation Sokoto, Justice, Development and Peace Centre (JDPC) and Sokoto Health Standard Concern Organization (HESCO).

Others included Zamfara Youths Participation in Progressive Development Initiative, Katsina Health Awareness and Rural Girls Education Initiative (HARGEI), Jigawa State Young Innovators and Vocational Training Initiative Kaduna, Inter -Generation Development Initiative (IGDI) Kano, The Bakhita Initiative Sokoto and Women Widows and Orphans Development Initiatives (WWODI) – Kano.