State of emergency: Akpabio opens up on alleged $15,000 bribe to senators

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Emmanuel Aziken

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has debunked insinuations of a $15,000 bribe allegedly parceled to senators to endorse the proclamation of a state of emergency on Rivers State. He has described the rumours as part of a hate campaign directed against his person.

Akpabio spoke for the first time on the swirling rumour in the social media space that he facilitated the disbursement of the dollar for votes in his Maitama residence during the breaking of fast with senators.

Saturday Vanguard reports that the Senate President was alleged to have facilitated the disbursement of the dollars on two consecutive days; first $5,000 on Tuesday and then $10,000 on Wednesday, the eve of the vote on the proclamation.

However, dismissing the allegation as part of the campaign of hate and malice against his person, Akpabio speaking through his Special Adviser on Media, Hon Eseme Eyiboh said:

“I am aware and it is true that since Senator Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate assumed that position he has been breaking fast. He did it last year, he did it this year, so why is it turning it into a rumour?”

Asking why Akpabio would be giving out dollars to his colleagues, he continued:

“On the issue of the dollars, he is giving the money for what? I am aware of the breaking of the fast but I can tell you I am not aware and it is not true of the dollars, whether $5,000 or $10,000, people are just conjuring it to be able to give flavour to their malice and hate campaign.

“People are just conjuring the story of the $5,000, $10,000 to add flavour to their malice and hate campaign. He has been doing it. He did it last year, so why is this one associated with money,” Eyiboh asked?

Saturday Vanguard reports that the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the proclamation on a state of emergency in Rivers State with a unanimous voice vote on Thursday.