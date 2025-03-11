State of economy, insecurity: Presidency replies Catholic Bishops

Bayo Onanuga

•Says Nigeria more secure today than before

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Presidency has faulted the position of the Catholic Conference of Nigeria on the alleged worsening condition of the economy, insecurity, corruption, poverty and electoral fraud under President Bola Tinubu, saying that the country under the current administration was moving in the right direction.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference, at its first plenary meeting of 2025 in Abuja at the weekend, gave what it described as “an alarming prognosis of the state of the economy and the polity that sounded more like snippets from an outdated book.”

The CBCN President Archbishop Lucius Ugorji had reportedly in his opening address, listed youth unemployment, insecurity, poverty, corruption, and electoral fraud as some of the ills plaguing the country.

He was said to have demanded quick action from leaders nationwide to stop the country from drifting.

Reacting to the CBCN position, the Presidency said that President Tinubu deeply appreciates the constant interventions of the Catholic Bishops in matters of governance in our country.

The Presidency in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga said that the Conference of Catholic Bishops’ patriotic fervour and commitment to national unity, peace, and stability are unassailable and deeply valued and respected by the government.

The statement read: “While some of the governance challenges in the areas highlighted by the Bishops remain, it is important to state categorically that our country has made tremendous progress in all areas since President Tinubu assumed office about 22 months ago.

“In terms of insecurity, Nigeria is more secure today than it was in 2023, thanks to our military and other security agencies and the strong leadership provided by President Tinubu as the Commander-in-Chief.

“In the last two years, over 8000 criminals, bandits, armed robbers, Boko Haram terrorists, and kidnappers have been eliminated, and over 10,000 Nigerians, primarily women and children have been rescued from their abductors.

“As a result of improved security in our communities, especially in the North-West and the North-East, farmers have returned to their farms, and our country has seen increased food production, which is currently driving down prices of essential commodities.

“Farmers in Kaduna, Kebbi and Jigawa are eloquent testimonies of the improved security ambience. Similarly, farmers growing cash crops in many parts of the country are experiencing a new life of boom and prosperity.

“On the economy, Tinubu’s administration has stabilised the economy from the precarious situation it inherited on assumption of office.

“Our balance of trade has improved, foreign reserves are in a stronger position, inflation has moderated, our currency is gaining strength against convertible currencies, local refining capacity has tremendously increased on the back of Dangote Refinery and NNPCL Refineries in Port Harcourt and Warri, going on stream.

“Realising the importance of youth to national development and economic growth, President Tinubu’s administration has designed programmes that will catalyse youth employment, enhance their capability, and harness their ingenuity, creativity, and talents for better productivity.”

“These programmes, including 3MTT, NATEP, LEEP, IDiCE, NiYA, and the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund, were designed to create over 10 million new jobs for young people.

“More than ever, the country has increased revenue collection phenomenally and is mobilising more local revenue to fund critical development priorities.

“Under President Tinubu, Nigeria spends more on economic and social infrastructure such as roads, power, healthcare, education, and security. The unprecedented N54.9 trillion 2025 budget is designed to revitalise the economy and set it on a new growth trajectory.

“Local and international institutions have continued to praise the Tinubu administration’s implementation of necessary reforms.”