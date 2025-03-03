State creation, LGAs: Reps constitution c’ttee extends deadline for memoranda submission

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja-The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, has announced the extension of the deadline for submission of memoranda on the creation of additional states and local governments in Nigeria.

This was contained in a circular signed by the Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, released yesterday in Abuja by the speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu.

According to the circular, the new deadline for submission is now March, 26, 2025 and not March 5, 2025 as earlier announced.

The deputy speaker explained that the extension was in response to public requests for additional time, adding that the committee remained committed to supporting legitimate efforts that aligned with constitutional provisions.

The committee also reminded proponents of state and local government creation that all submissions must strictly comply with the provisions of Section 8(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended).

Section 8(1) requires that a request supported by at least two-thirds majority of members representing the area demanding creation of the new state, must be received by the National Assembly in each of the following: the Senate and the House of Representatives, the House of Assembly of the affected area, and the local government councils of the affected area.

The committee also reminded advocates for the creation of additional local government areas that Section 8 of the Constitution applied to this process.

Specifically, in accordance with Section 8(3), the outcomes of votes by the State Houses of Assembly and the referendum must be forwarded to the National Assembly for further legislative action.

The statement added that submissions should be made in triplicate to the Secretariat of the Committee, Room H331, House of Representatives, White House, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Similarly, soft copies must also be sent electronically to [email protected].

It also directed further enquiries to the clerk of the committee, Wali Shehu, stressing that it would only consider proposals that complied with the stipulated guidelines.