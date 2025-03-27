S’South, S’West Development Commissions, others ‘ll address regional challenges – Minister

Abubakar Momoh

— Hails Tinubu for signing bills into law

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Minister of Regional Development, Engr Abubakar Momoh, has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the south-South, South West Development Commissions bills into law.

The Minister said the two commissions alongside the other four commissions that were signed into law, would bring development closer to the grassroots and also address region-specific challenges with focused solutions.

Engr. Momoh in a statement by his media aide, Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, on Thursday, said his ministry remained committed to supporting all regional development commissions through strategic oversight, collaboration, and policy alignment to ensure tangible impacts are felt by the people.

The statement read: “With this landmark development, every region in Nigeria is now equipped with a dedicated Development Commission—an unprecedented achievement in the annals of our nation’s history.

“This significant step is a direct reflection of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes balanced, inclusive, and people-driven growth across the federation.

“President Tinubu’s administration continues to demonstrate an unshakable commitment to equitable regional advancement.

“These commissions are not designed to rival state governments, but rather to complement their efforts, bringing development closer to the grassroots and addressing region-specific challenges with focused solutions.

“From the North East to North West, and from the South East to the North Central and now the South West and south-South, every geopolitical zone is now positioned to benefit from coordinated, sustainable development. This is true national integration in action.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be remembered in history as the first Nigerian President to institutionalize development structures in all six regions, proof that his administration listens, acts, and delivers on the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Ministry of Regional Development remains committed to supporting all regional development commissions through strategic oversight, collaboration, and policy alignment to ensure tangible impacts are felt by the people.”