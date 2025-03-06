Spotify launches ‘lent destination’ hub for Christians’ spiritual reflection

Spotify, an online streaming platform, has unveiled ‘Lent Destination’, a hub designed to facilitate spiritual reflection and connection for Christians observing Lent.

James Propa, Spotify’s Christian and Gospel Specialist for Sub-Saharan Africa, in a statement on Thursday, said the hub featured carefully curated worship playlists and Christian podcasts.

Propa said these podcasts and playlists would simplify the discovery of inspiring spiritual content, perfectly aligning with the reflective and growth-oriented nature of the Lent.

According to him, the new hub is important as the Lent is known as a time when many slow down to repent and focus on developing their spiritual relationship with God.

“The Lenten season represents a significant time of spiritual focus for millions of Christians around the world.

“We have created this destination to support listeners on their spiritual journey by making it easier to discover meaningful worship music and insightful Christian content that resonates with this season of reflection.

“The key features of the Lent Destination are: Naija Worship, Praise and Worship, Be Lifted, WorshipNow and South African Worship.

“There is the sermon content where users can access sermons from top-ranking pastors including Apostle Femi Lazarus, Joyce Meyer, Joel Osteen and others, providing spiritual guidance throughout the Lent.

“Also empowering Christian lifestyle podcasts offering practical advice on various topics, including content from popular podcasters Mpoomy Ledwaba, Megan Edwards, and many more,” he said.

Propa noted that African Christians and gospel worship leaders had begun to experience exponential growth on Spotify.

He said :”Several artistes have recently surpassed the milestone of one million monthly listeners. Victor Thompson attracts 2.1 million monthly listeners.

“Moses Bliss gets 1.2 million monthly listeners, Sunmisola Agbebi attracts 1 million monthly listeners while Lawrence Oyor gets 1.1 million monthly listeners.

“These impressive streaming numbers reflect the growing global appreciation for African gospel music.

“We are proud to create a dedicated space that celebrates these talented artistes while helping our users discover new worship music that can enrich their spiritual practice during Lent.”

According to him, the Lent Destination joins Spotify’s existing Ramadan Hub, reflecting the platform’s commitment to supporting users across diverse faith traditions.

“The Spotify Lent Destination is available globally starting today and will remain accessible throughout the Lenten season. Users can access the destination directly through the Spotify app or by visiting Spotify Lent Destination.