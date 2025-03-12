Speakership tussle: Why Obasa should resign — Lagos indigenes

Obasa

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Ebunoluwa Sessou & Dickson Omobola

LAGOS—A Lagos pro-indigeneship group, De-Renaissance Patriots Foundation, has urged the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa to step down in the interest of democracy and the rule of law.

The group, in a statement by the elders of the group, faulted a recent statement by an All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain, Dr Muiz Banire, SAN, over the Assembly crisis and intervention by Bisi Akande-led peace committee.

The statement reads: “The attention of the De-Renaissance Patriots Foundation has been drawn to a rejoinder authored by the esteemed Dr Muiz Banire, SAN, titled ‘In Defence of Akande, Osoba, and My Role as Advocate in the Lagos Assembly Case.’

“In his publication, Banire made several assertions, notably implying that the elders of the De-Renaissance Patriots Foundation lacked awareness of the background circumstances that led to the forced resignation of Meranda.

“Furthermore, he sought to justify the intervention of Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, both of whom, according to him, were invited by Lagos political stakeholders to broker peace in the ongoing crisis within the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“Banire also absolved the two elder statesmen of any involvement in the alleged marginalization of indigenous Lagosians.

“While we acknowledge and commend Dr Banire for his willingness to weigh in on the recent developments in the Lagos State House of Assembly, we must, however, respectfully correct certain misrepresentations in his submission.

“Banire asserted that Akande and Aremo Osoba were not busybodies but were rather invited by Lagos political stakeholders within the ineffectual GAC. However, we must emphasize that their intervention ultimately undermined the democratic aspirations of the indigenous people of Lagos State.

“Banire suggested that Akande and Aremo Osoba protected the interests of Lagos indigenes by facilitating a resolution where Obasa was reinstated as Speaker while Meranda was compelled to resign.

“However, we find this assertion contradictory. The forced resignation of an Indigenous representative, despite the overwhelming support she received, cannot be framed as an act of protection.

“However, with due respect, this analogy is misplaced and inappropriate.

“The most honourable course of action for Speaker Mudashiru Obasa is to step down in the interest of democracy and the rule of law.”

No plan to join LP —Lawmakers

Meanwhile, members of the Assembly have denied speculations that they intend to defect from the All Progressive Congress, APC, to the Labour Party.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Mr Stephen Ogundipe, in a statement dismissed the speculations that 25 lawmakers are planning to defect to an unnamed political party.

Ogundipe said: “For the avoidance of doubt, no APC member of the Lagos State House of Assembly is contemplating defection. As true progressives, we acknowledge that challenges may arise, but we remain committed to addressing them through democratic and lawful processes.

“The leadership of our party is fully engaged, and any outstanding issues will be resolved amicably.

“We urge the public to disregard these unfounded reports, which are designed to mislead and create unnecessary tension. Furthermore, we reaffirm our loyalty to the leader of our party and President Bola Tinubu.

“We remain steadfast in our support and dedication to the ideals of the APC.”

Finally, we advise those spreading falsehoods to desist from such acts, as the Lagos State House of Assembly remains focused on its legislative mandate, enacting laws and passing motions that promote the progress and development of Lagos State.”

Group alleges plot to invalidate Obasa’s removal

On its part, a group, Agenda for New Lagos, ANL, has raised the alarm over plans to use the court to invalidate Obasa’s impeachment as the Lagos State speaker.

The group, in a statement by its Protem Chairman, Kamal Olorunnisola, alleged that the court judgment to make this happen has already been written and will be delivered after hearing the case instituted by Obasa in the heat of his impeachment saga on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Addressing the plot to “legalise the recent illegality” at the Lagos assembly, the group, in a statement said: “Many of the Assembly members were tricked into accepting that Obasa will subsequently resign after Meranda.

“But unknown to them, it was just a political gimmick. As soon as he was re-elected out of damage control, he adjourned indefinitely, obviously awaiting judgment in the case instituted to legitimise the illegalities.

“That explains why, contrary to the pledge to withdraw his case, it continued. They already have the judgment written invalidating the proceedings that removed him. All machinery has been put in place towards railroading the judge.

“Upon given the judgment, obviously wrong in law, Obasa will direct no appeal on behalf of the Assembly while Meranda is already out of the way.”